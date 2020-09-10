Gary N. McGuckin, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary N. McGuckin, age 80, of New Waterford, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born on August 14, 1940 in East Palestine, Ohio, son of the late James and Esther Harper McGuckin.

Gary worked as a welder at Babcock and Wilcox for almost 30 years prior to his retirement.

His favorite pastime was attending flea markets as he enjoyed the atmosphere and companionship that came along with the sales. Gary always enjoyed spending time with his late wife, Gretchen; whether it was gardening together or attending the sales, they were inseparable. Gary was a proud father and grandfather and enjoyed all the time spent with his beloved children and grandchildren.

His wife, Gretchen Frew McGuckin, whom he married on April 28, 1972, preceded him in death on August 31, 2010.

Gary is survived by his three sons, William “Gus” McGuckin of New Waterford, Ohio, Charles (Diane) McGuckin of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Mitchell (Chelsea) McGuckin of Columbiana, Ohio; daughter, Denise (Matt) Mulverhill of Kingman, Arizona; three sisters, Nancy Quedens of Calcutta, Ohio, Donna Rae Belki of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Patty (Jay) Miller of Colchester, Vermont and three brothers, James McGuckin, Jr. of Tuscon, Arizona, Ken (Carole) McGuckin of New Brighton, Pennsylvania and Bill (Mary Ann) McGuckin of East Palestine, Ohio. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, John, Emma, Isabella, Adelyn, Asher, Erica, Sarah and Mic.

Gary was preceded in death by son, Gary “Doug” McGuckin and two sisters, Betty Jane McGuckin and Dorothy Woods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services were held and burial took place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made in Gary’s honor to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: