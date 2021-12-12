EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gailyn J. Franklin, 73, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 10, 2021, following a brief cardiac event.

Gailyn was born on January 25, 1948, in Cleveland, son to the late Phillip and Frances Styers Franklin.

During Gailyn’s childhood, his family lived in several areas including parts of Tennessee, Hubbard, Ohio (always an “Eagle” at heart) and finally Columbiana, Ohio, before settling in East Palestine, where he resided the last forty-plus years.

He worked various jobs spending over 30 years in six different decades in the trucking business. His early career was spent driving cement mixer for Rohers and D.W. Dickey with the majority driving dump truck. Some of these employers included J&S Trucking, Ed Wilson & Son Trucking and later, RT Vernal. Gailyn also spent time as a laborer and in maintenance working at various local companies before retiring.

Gailyn enjoyed many hobbies; always staying busy into retirement including working on his truck and Wheel Horse tractor, mowing grass and spending time with friends at local restaurants. One of his favorite annual events was the Dying Breed Diesel Truck Show, where he not only enjoyed the presentation but the people he caught up with along the way, reminiscing about the industry. Most recently, Gailyn enjoyed participating at the East Palestine Sportsman’s Club weekly turkey shoots, as well as, fishing with his wife at their “spot” at Guilford Lake. He was a proud member of the East Palestine Eagles 1506 as well as many other social clubs over the years in Columbiana County.

Gailyn enjoyed his family above anything else. There’s a good chance you ran into Gailyn somewhere and an even better chance he would talk to you (proudly) about his wife, boys, what they were doing or his most recent granddaughter, Bailey. Rarely in a bad mood, he lived by a mantra of “I’ve got two good boys, a wife and a dog that love me, what is there to be unhappy about?” A proud father and grandfather, he never missed anything his boys were in or part of and enjoyed telling stories; even if you already heard them.

Gailyn is survived by his wife of 41 years, the former Constance “Connie” Borelli whom he married October 11, 1980; two sons, James (Carol) Franklin of New Waterford, Robert (Jessica) Franklin of East Palestine; five grandchildren, Brad, Scott, Blythe, Nicole and Bailey; two great-grandchildren, Nora and Nathaniel; one brother, Mark (Sherry) Franklin of North Carolina, as well as, many nieces, nephews and friends, including his beloved dog, Lady.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

A private family service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gailyn’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

