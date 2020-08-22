Etta (Adkins) Hill, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Etta Hill, age 59, of East Palestine, died on Friday, August 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 5, 1960 in Columbus, a daughter of the late Fon and Pauline Justice Adkins.

Etta had worked as a caregiver for terminal patients. She was passionate about her job and always on the move.

She was an avid gardener, belonging to the East Palestine Garden Club and she enjoyed traveling. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family, particularly her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her fiancé, Dave Kibler of East Palestine; four sons, Jeremy (Zahira Moumayez) Adkins-Hill of Youngstown, Jonathon Hill of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Eric Kibler of East Palestine and Justin Kibler of Canfield; three sisters, Freda (Danny) Turnmyre of Jenkins, Kentucky, Debbie (Donnie) Parish of East Palestine and Jeannie Sheely of East Palestine; four grandchildren, Reda, Aubrielle, Kendan, Haley; her beloved dog, “Sammi”.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home in East Palestine. In order to help ensure the safety of all, face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Burial will take place at Petersburg Cemetery with a committal service at 9:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor John Hersh.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

