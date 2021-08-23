Esther Garvin Scott, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Garvin Scott, age 89, of East Palestine passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 20, 2021, at her residence after a full and blessed life.

Esther was born on June 4, 1932, in Clarkson Ohio to the late Robert and Ruth Hole Garvin.

She moved to East Palestine as a child and there she met the love of her life, Carl Scott, whom she married on December 13, 1947, a date specifically chosen to get her out of doing an oral book report at school the following Monday. They shared 54 years of life together before his passing in 2001. Together they raised five sons, Darrell Scott, John Scott, Michael Green, James Crawford, Ronald Crawford and nine daughters, Darlene Reynolds, Evelyn Scott, Kathy Dwyer Fricks, Patti Verbanick, Darla Vanni, Carol Johngrass, Kari Pyatt, Christie Scott and Brandi Freeze. Esther was also incredibly blessed to have her granddaughter, Vienna Scott Vince, live with her for 18 years.

From the age of 16 to 82 her house was never empty of children, including the over 50 foster children she took in and cared for during her lifetime.

She was a member of the East Palestine First Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school for over 40 years.

She never missed a week of making sure Sunday dinner was on the table for her family and friends to come and enjoy. Esther met life with a strong sense of humor, a gift she instilled in her children. She never failed to be one of the kids, teaching how to pop a wheelie on a bike or how to do somersaults by demonstration. She also went on to get her GED at the age of 66 because she believed it was never too late to do the things that make you happy.

Along with all of her children, Esther is survived by 29 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister, Betty Knight of East Palestine.

She is reunited in Heaven with Carl; her sisters, Jean Butler, Virginia Crowl and Grace Crawford and her brother, Jim Garvin.

Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate her life on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

