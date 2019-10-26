Esther Clark, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Clark, 94, of East Palestine, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 11, 1925 in Imperial, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Christian and Ida Ackman Junker.

Esther was a member of the First United Presbyterian Chuch of East Palestine and worked at W S Pottery and Pittsburgh Chair. She enjoyed being a member of the East Palestine Garden Club and the Stitch and Chatter Club. She enjoyed being a member of the East Palestine Garden Club and the Stitch and Chatter Club.

Her husband, Robert L. Clark, whom she married on September 27, 1946, preceded her in death on November 7, 2002.

She is survived by five children, Cheryl Sansenbaugher of East Palestine, David (Diane) Clark of Taunton, Massachusetts, Russell Clark of Columbus, Becky (Carmen) Amadio of Boardman and Darlene (Randall) Wilhelm of East Palestine; one sister, Lila Porchiran of Slovan, Pennsylvania and by Thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Esther was preceded in death by five sisters, Margaret Yarian, Mildred Bowker, Marie Heidler, Grace Podsiadly and Ella Mae Whitemore; three brothers, Charles “Bud” Junker, Christian Junker and Wayne “Jake” Junker; sister-in-law, Mary Junker and a grandchild Clark Christian Sansenbaugher.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home with Pastor Fritz Nelson officiating.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral on Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations in memory of Esther may be made to the American Cancer Society.

