Erla A. Reidy, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erla A. Reidy, 91, of East Palestine, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 28, 2021, at the Christian House in East Palestine.

Erla was born June 29, 1929 in Volant, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Samuel and Esther Graham Sonntag.

She had grown up in Volant, Pennsylvania and moved to East Palestine after marriage.

She was a homemaker and a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine.

Her husband, Willian N. Reidy, whom she married on November 11, 1950, preceded her in death on September 18, 1997.

Also preceding her in death was a daughter, Joyce A. Reidy, on January 28, 1979, as well as five brothers, Carl, Everett, Kenneth, Clifford and Glenn Sonntag and three sisters, Ethel Black, Hazel Wilson and Thelma Sonntag.

She is survived by a son, Edward N. (Beverly) Reidy, Sr. of East Palestine; six grandchildren, Kristi (Jerett) Wertz of Columbiana, Edward Reidy, Jr. of East Palestine, Charles (Rebecca) Reidy of Rogers, Patrick Sposato of Newville, Pennsylvania, Nicholas (Jennifer) Sposato of Reminderville, Ohio and Melissa (John Davis) Sposato of Columbiana and five great-grandchildren, Aubriella Wertz, Anthony, Dominic and Madelyn Sposato and Giavonna Davis.

A private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Palestine.

Due to Covid restrictions, no services will be observed at this time. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Christian House for the loving care given to Erla.

