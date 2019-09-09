Elywena B. Ludwig, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elywena B. Ludwig, 97, passed away early Friday morning, September 6, 2019 at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine.

Mrs. Ludwig was born March 31, 1922 in Chester, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude Tams Russell and had lived in this area all of her life.

Elywena had been a finisher at the Homer Laughlin China.

Her husband, Charles Ludwig, whom she married October 23, 1942, died November 10, 2004.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Rupert of Mineral, Virginia; her son, William (Heather) Ludwig of East Palestine; her daughter-in-law, Linda Ludwig; nine grandchildren, Mark (Olga) Ludwig, Brian (Annie) Ludwig, Jessica Ludwig, Brad (Erin) Ludwig, Emma Ludwig, Tara Blum, Kevin Ludwig, Tim (Vicky) Rupert and Mike (Amy) Rupert and several great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Ludwig and a brother, Wayne Russell.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral, East Palestine.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, with Mr. Robert Helbeck officiating.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Elywena may be made to Community Hospice, 4098 9th Street SW, Canton, OH 44707.

