Elizabeth J. (Reesh) Coakley, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Elizabeth J. (Reesh) Coakley, age 78, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

Elizabeth was born on January 6, 1943 in East Palestine, Ohio, daughter of the late Willard and Margaret Chick Reesh and had lived int his area all of her life.

Mrs. Coakley had worked as a school aide for East Palestine School District for many years and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Tim Coakley of Negley; son-in-law, Dan Zettle of Mililina, Hawaii; three grandchildren, Michael Coakley, Mikalyn Coakley and Zachary Zettle and a great-grandchild, Jameson Dilworth.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Coakley, her daughter, Kimberly Zettle and two sisters, Patricia Burbick and Peg Sandoe.

She will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Palestine.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

