EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward A. Landsberger, age 64, of East Palestine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born on March 5, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late Fred and Ruth Baun Landsberger.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Army and had worked as a machinist for most of his life. He also worked for a short time as a gunsmith but mostly enjoyed gunsmithing as a hobby.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending his time with his beloved chocolate lab, “Holly”.

Ed is survived by his two daughters, Amber Landsberger of Jacksonville, Florida and Stephanie (Andy) Smith of Distant, Pennsylvania; a brother, Harry F. Landsberger of Darlington, Pennsylvania and a sister, Helen (Mitch) Colwell of Distant, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Dale Landsberger and two sisters, Penny J. Landsberger and Sharon May Cooper.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Donations may be made in is memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

