Edgard Nieto, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edgard Nieto, Sr., 45, of East Palestine, passed away early Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at the Hospice House after a three-year courageous battle with colon cancer.

Edgard was born on July 5, 1975 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of Victor Nieto and Norma Cuellar Nieto.

Edgard worked as a business sales consultant for Verizon Communications.

He enjoyed auto racing events, gaming with his children and traveling. He was also an avid Grateful Dead enthusiast.

Besides his parents, Dr. Victor (Jan) Nieto of Butler, Pennsylvania and Norma Nieto of Seven Fields, Pennsylvania, he is survived by his wife, the former, Cathy Cunningham, whom he married on June 14, 2008; his son, Edgard Nieto, Jr. of East Palestine; three daughters, Stella Nieto of East Palestine, Haileigh Hawk of Panama City Beach, Florida and Mykenzee Hawk of East Palestine and a sister, Norma B. Nieto of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, Ohio. To protect the families that we serve, our staff, and you, our neighbors and friends, we ask that visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.

Private services will be held with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

