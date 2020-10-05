Dwayne “Tate” Rupert, Sr., New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwayne “Tate” Rupert, Sr., age 76, of New Waterford, died on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 2, 1944, in New Waterford, Ohio, a son of the late Irvin and Elizabeth Ray Rupert.

Tate had worked as an Insurance Agent for Western and Southern Life for 30 years and was a member of the New Waterford Eagles.

He enjoyed showing ponies at the Canfield Fair, vacationing and coaching Little Rebels football.

He is survived by his son, Dwayne “Duke” Rupert, Jr., of New Waterford; five daughters, Jocelyn (Robert ) Purnell of Austintown, Tatum (Renauld) Ray of Youngstown, Brandan (Shaun) Smith of Wellsville, Mandi (Jeff) Smith of Columbiana and Dara (Frank) Price of Petersburg and by a sister, Karen Hezlep of Leetonia; also surviving are 17 grandchildren, Ella, Brooke, Jaclyn, Jennifer, Emily, Tyler, Ayla, Kaliana, Tayvia, Taylor, Leland, Ricky, Kaydis, Keith, Jaycob, Delaney and Bristol and two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Auri.

Tate was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Wilkinson, Shirley Harman and June Rae Kacenski and two brothers, Larry and Darryl Rupert.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made in Dwayne’s memory to the Cleveland Clinic.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: