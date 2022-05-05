EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Hughes, 92, of East Palestine, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

Dorothy was born on November 24, 1929 in Salem, daughter of the late Willis and Alma Spooner Henderson.

Dorothy had worked as a secretary for Standard Oil.

She was a member of the First Church of Christ in East Palestine where she was active at the church including serving funeral dinners and the food bank.

She enjoyed bowling and walking with her friends.

Her husband, Robert H. Hughes, whom she married on November 24, 1948, preceded her in death on, June 19, 2021.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Kelly (William) Rhodes of East Liverpool; three grandsons, Kyle (Miranda) Rhodes of Cortland, Jordan (Chelsea) Rhodes of Columbiana and Holden Rhodes of East Palestine; four great-grandsons, Alexander Rhodes, Michael Aeling, Sawyer Rhodes and Calvin Rhodes; three great-granddaughters, Annaleigha Rhodes, Isabella Aeling and Caroline Rhodes.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Willis Henderson, Jr. and Robert Henderson.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Mr. Robert Helbeck, Minister officiating.

Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, East Palestine.

