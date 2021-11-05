Donald R. Morris, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Morris, 88, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

Donald was born on May 19, 1933 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, son of the late James and Anna Marie (Ritz) Morris.

Donald was self employed as a truck driver and when he was able was a very active member of Mount Calvary Community Church.

He enjoyed traveling in his RV across the United States with his wife, Lois and wintering in Florida.

His wife of almost 50 years, the former Lois Jean Elder, whom he married on October 17, 1970, preceded him in death on May 4, 2020.

Donald is survived by his son, Bruce A. (Marie) Morris of Newark, Delaware; daughter, Cynthia L. Coffin of Delaware City, Delaware; brothers, Harry Ritz and Gene Morris; sisters, Patricia Bradley and Marianne Mitsinikos; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Paul and James “Jim” Morris III and his sisters, Laura Livingston and Lillian Swander.

Special thanks to his niece, Karen Cynkar, who helped both Lois and Donald and also the staff at Parkside Health Care Center,

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine with Pastor Duane Herron officiating. Burial follow in the cemetery.

Memorial donations in memory of Donald may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.