Donald Edward Robb, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Edward Robb, 54, of East Palestine passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley.

Don was born in Salem, Ohio on August 11, 1965 to Don and Sandra Minamyer Robb. He enjoyed a childhood filled with Little League baseball, Boy Scouts Troop 70 and the company of his brothers, David and Brad.

He was a 1983 graduate of East Palestine High School and a 1986 graduate of ITT Technical Institute.

On July 8, 1989, he married the love of his life, Carol Selby, who would be his loyal companion and greatest cheerleader for 30 years. Together, they raised two sons, Adam (Brittany) and Alex to be hard-working, responsible and kind.

Professionally, Don worked at Associated TAD, Inc. in East Palestine, BV Manufacturing in New Springfield and at Youngstown Tool and Die.

Even after being diagnosed with cancer, he refused to quit working and simply carried his chemo pack with him to his job. His unwavering commitment to providing for his family exemplified his selflessness.

This same nature led him to generously give of his time and talents within the East Palestine community. He could be counted on to work the concession stand at every home football game and to serve breakfast at the Community Center on the 4th of July. He acted as the treasurer for the East Palestine Youth Sports Association for multiple years with complete transparency and honesty. He was a member of the 1st United Presbyterian Church where he formerly served as co-financial secretary.

Don’s greatest joys were coaching his son’s baseball teams and spending time with family on Sundays at his parent’s house.

His ornery sense of humor, infectious smile and famous mac and cheese made this weekly event something to look forward to by his brothers and their families, Dave and Marie, Avery and Caitlyn, Brad and Robin and Jaxson and Tanner. Family vacations to the beach created lifelong memories to be cherished.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Joyce Selby; his sister-in-law, Marcia Hubbard and husband, John and their daughter, Leslie, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Ed and Nell Robb; his maternal grandparents, Chuck and Eileen Minamyer; his father-in-law, Richard Selby.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor Patrick J. Smith officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday, February 8, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Monetary donations can be made to the East Palestine Alumni and Friends Scholarship Association c/o Mary Bingham, 316 E Martin Street, East Palestine, OH 44413

