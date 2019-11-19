Donald E. “Wimp” Hulton, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. “Wimp” Hulton, 86, passed away Sunday evening, November 17, 2019 at Hospice House, Poland.

Mr. Hulton was born June 21, 1933, a son of the late Ray and Wilma Welch Hulton.

Wimp worked at Babcock and Wilcox in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church.

He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War.

He was an avid golfer.

Donald is survived by his wife the former, Mary Joanne Ward Mackall, whom he married April 16, 1977; five daughters, Kathy McCarthy, Julie (James) Young, Karen (Rick) Gorby, Susan (Robert) McCullough, Mary Beth (Anthony) DiCello all of East Palestine; his son, Kevin (Rae Ann) Mackall of Kernersville, North Carolina; two sisters, Janet Wolfe of East Palestine and Jean (Charles) Bathrick of Dresden; seventeen grandchildren and thirty great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Mike McCarthy and a brother-in-law, Jack Wolfe.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Professional services were entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Sign the guest register and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com