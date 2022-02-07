DARLINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Dutch” Leaf, age 75, of Darlington, died on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his home.

He was born on October 27, 1946, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late William and Ella Ashton Leaf.

Donald had worked as a steel worker and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Donald is survived by his wife, Jane Griffin Leaf, whom he married on June 9, 1967; three sons, Tim (Jacque) Leaf of Darlington, Ed Leaf of East Palestine and Steve (Casey) Leaf of Darlington; five grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jeremy Eckman, Madisyn Lloyd, Adam Leaf and Chloe Leaf and a great-grandchild, Lucas Eckman.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Boger and three brothers, Bill Leaf, Pete leaf and Fred Leaf.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.