East Palestine, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores M. Green, 93, of East Palestine, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Christian House Assisted Living, East Palestine.

Dolores was born on October 5, 1928, in Salem, a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Warner Bertolette and was a lifelong area resident.

In her younger years, she had been employed at the offices of Dr. Kissinger, Paul Adam Oil and J.J. Newberry. Dolores also helped in her son-in-law’s business, Rockenberger Auto Parts for many years.

She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and a longtime member of East Palestine Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Dolores also owned and operated The Craft Corner in East Palestine and she loved to make all kinds of crafts. She and her daughter, Bonnie, participated in craft shows for over 20 years.

Her spouse, Howard M. Green, preceded her in death on April 16, 1994.

Dolores is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and John Davis of East Palestine.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Terry Galbreath and her siblings, Jack Bertolette, Thomas Dalrymple, Shirley “Arlene” Sprankle, Hazel Perry, Dorothy Schell, Roderick Bertolette, and Leland Bertolette.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East Palestine Memorial Public Library.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

