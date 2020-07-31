Denise V. Dixon, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise V. Dixon, age 59, of East Palestine, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown.

She was born on August 14, 1960 in Winthrop, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy Hutchinson Sarkisian.

Denise had worked as a clerk at Walmart in both Calcutta and Chippewa for a total of seventeen years.

Spending time with her family was her favorite pastime. She enjoyed family cookouts and loved visiting with friends and family. Denise had a heart of gold and will be remembered as a kind and giving person.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn A. Dixon, Sr; son, Dustine Dixon of Lisbon; daughter, Justine Bowley of Lisbon, Ohio; step son, Glenn Dixon, Jr. of Lisbon; step daughter, Leanne Dixon of Baden, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Valerie Sarkisian, Donna Deroach, Debbi Sarkisian and Monique Sarkisian all of Orlando, Florida; three brothers, Barry Sarkisian of West Palm Beach, Florida, Paul Sarkisian of Orlando, Florida, and Jackie Sarkisian of Orlando, Florida. Denise is also survived by many grandchildren.

Per the families wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

