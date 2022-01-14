EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delmar Wayne Upole, age 87, of East Palestine, died on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on May 15, 1934 in East Palestine, son of the late Luther and Mildred Beight Upole.

Delmar had worked as a custodian for First Church of Christ and Mount Calvary Church. He was a member of First Church of Christ where he served as a trustee for many years.

He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

Delmar enjoyed working in the yard, talking politics and was loved by everyone who knew him.

Delmar is survived by his sister, Lois Rambo of East Palestine, a girlfriend, Judy Freudenberg of East Palestine and two nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by, his wife, Francis Doyle Upole; a sister, Lona Mary Tancer and brother, Dwight Upole.

No services will be held at this time.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

