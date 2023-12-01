COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dawn Ellen Kording, age 80, of Columbiana, died on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

She was born on January 24, 1943, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Donn and Wanda Munyon Rowland.

Dawn had worked as a Supervisor with the FBI for 33 years.

She was an avid Washington Redskins fan and OSU Buckeyes fan.

Dawn enjoyed being with her beloved dogs.

Dawn is survived by a sister, Cynthia Rowland of East Palestine and a brother, Jeffrey (Debra) Rowland of Leetonia.

She was preceded in death by a brother, J. Brian Rowland.

Per the families wishes no services will be held at this time.

Burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery in East Palestine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

