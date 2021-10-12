Daryl Francis Kirtley, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl Francis Kirtley, age 83, of East Palestine, died on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana after a short illness.

He was born on January 24, 1938, in Salem, son of the late Charles and Deloris Moon Kirtley.

Daryl had worked as an operating engineer for Local #66 for 57 years and he was a loving father and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.

Daryl is survived by his wife, Carol Cozza Kirtley, whom he married on May 21, 1988; two sons, Daryl (Leisa) Kirtley of Canfield and Todd (Lorie) Kirtley of Columbiana; two stepdaughters, Diana (Ross) Chick of East Palestine and Christina Dilworth of East Palestine; a stepson, Terry (Tracy) Walters of Champion; a sisters, Gayle Ann Gillam of Columbiana; 28 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Kirtley, a stepson, Edward Walters, a granddaughter, Heather Quinlan and a great granddaughter, Hanna Grace Stewart.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Due to covid-19 concerns the family has requested that anyone in attendance wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

A private family memorial service will be held with Mr. Robert Helbeck, Minister, officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford at a later date.

Memorial donations in memory of may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

Memorial donations in memory of may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

