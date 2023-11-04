NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia “Cookie” Fennell-Wisser, 81, of North Lima, formerly of East Palestine, passed away at 8:05 p.m., Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio.

She was born April 21, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Maude Fennell.

Cookie was a 1960 graduate of East Palestine High School. In the 1960 yearbook, The Ephanian, Cookie wrote, “Either I will find a way, or I will make one.” This subtle teenage comment became Cookie’s mantra as she transversed through her life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend.

Beautiful, inside and out, Cookie represented Columbiana County as their Queen in the early 1960s.

Cookie married Jim Wisser, August 1, 1964, with Jim passing December 6, 2020. Together, they chased their collective dreams from Bryan, Ohio; Tucson, Arizona; Willingboro, New Jersey; Dalton, Ohio and finally settling back in their beloved East Palestine to raise their children.

Additionally, she loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed cheering them on with family and friends. Ironically, she passed minutes prior to the Steeler game kickoff – so she could watch the game with Pappy.

Cookie was a valued and proud member of the East Palestine Police Force and was a dedicated emergency medical technician. Her proudest work accomplishment was supporting her officers as a dispatcher – she dedicated herself to this service for nearly 20 years.

Cookie is survived by her son, Trent (Endia) Wisser of Tarpon Springs, Florida; daughters, Michele Wisser of Salem and Kristy (Ben) Terwilliger of East Palestine; brothers, Perry (Patty) Fennell of Madison and Ron (Pat) Fennell of New Waterford and sister-in-law, Betty Fennell of Brooksville, Florida. She celebrated her grandchildren throughout her life, Hannah Trevino (Lee), Claudia Cooper, Carter Wisser, Parker Wisser, Joe Terwilliger, Gage Blackburn and Sarah Terwilliger. She also adored her two great granddaughters, Estelle and Kendall Trevino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Maude Fennell; her husband, Jim Wisser; brothers, Gilbert Fennell, Louie Fennell and nieces, Lisa Smith and Wendy Zocolo.

Services will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine, with Pastor Fritz Nelson, officiating.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to East Palestine Police and Fire Department.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

