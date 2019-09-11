Claude E. Johnson, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claude E. Johnson, Sr., age 84, of East Palestine, died on September 8, 2019 at Park Center Health Care and Rehabilitation, Youngstown.

He was born, June 30, 1935 in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Claude Johnson and Margaret Cox Mahon.

Claude was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War and had worked as a pipefitter at Wright Patterson Airforce Base.

He enjoyed lapidary, fishing, gardening, and planting trees. Claude also enjoyed beekeeping and making jelly.

His wife, the former, Mary Catherine Hunter, whom he married on June 23, 1955, died on October 27, 2016.

He is survived by two sons, Claude E. (Sue) Johnson, Jr. of Goodridge, Minnesota and Timothy (Laurie) Johnson of Mount Vernon; a daughter, Coreena Johnson of Shawnee, Kansas; two sisters, Sherri and Linda; ten grandchildren, Andrea, Claude III, Mike, Angela, Gregory, Jesse, Jennifer, Cody, Gary and Leah; twenty four great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Claude was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Johnson; sister, Jackie Morgan, and three brothers, Gary, Larry and Charles Johnson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the funeral home, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Keene officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the East Palestine Honor Guard.

Burial will take place in Little Beaver Cemetery, Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

