Christine A. Riggs, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine A. Riggs, age 67, of East Palestine, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland.

She was born on May 25, 1953 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Alice Pook Riggs.

Christine had worked as a shipper with Ballonoff Corporation of Columbiana.

Christine is survived by her three sisters, Bonnie Evans of East Palestine, Patricia (Thomas) Kasiewicz of Niles and Dorothy (Daniel) Bruner of Hanoverton and a brother, Benjamin Riggs of East Palestine.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Diana Dailey and Kimberly Riggs and a brother, John J. Riggs, Jr.

A private family funeral will be held at Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

