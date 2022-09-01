EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cherie Rife, age 80, of East Palestine, died on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

She was born on April 9, 1942 in Salem, daughter of the late Paul and Nelda Garrett.

Cherie had worked as an administrator for Georgetown University and was a member of the First Church of Christ, East Palestine.

Cherie is survived by her son, Troy (Audrey) Macklin of East Palestine; two grandchildren, Jennifer (Zac) Dunn and Troy “TJ” (Shannon) Macklin and three great-grandchildren, Miles Dunn, Hadley Dunn and Amelia Macklin.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Rife.

A private family memorial service will be held.

Burial will take place at Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

