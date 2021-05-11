Charles James Shacklock, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles James Shacklock, age 31, of New Springfield, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Banning, Calfornia.

He was born on January 31, 1990 in Youngstown, son of Jody Sawhill and Thomas Schwerin, Jr.

Charles worked in general construction and was a jack of all trades.

He enjoyed being outside, riding dirt bikes, fishing, sitting by a campfire and spending time at the beach. Charles loved to spend time with his children and share stories with friends and family. He was a very giving person and always put others before himself.

Charles is survived by his parents; a daughter, Lexi Shacklock; two sons, Waylon and Mogen Shacklock; a sister, Caitlin Perry of Deming, New Mexico; a brother, Thomas Schwerin III of New Springfield; maternal grandparents, Sandy and James Sawhill; paternal grandmother, J. Schwerin; grandparents, Norma and William Shacklock; father, Bill Shacklock and many aunts, uncles and cousins from all over the world.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Thomas Schwerin, Sr.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

