Charles Edward Bowles, Negley, Ohio

NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Bowles, age 93, of Negley, died on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Covington Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, East Palestine.

He was born on July 3, 1927 in Negley, son of the late Dan and Roma Runnion Bowles. He lived his entire life in Negley.

Charles was a truck driver for much of his life, owning and operating his own truck and trailer until his retirement in 1986.

His wife, Florence Myrna Gifford Bowles, whom he married on August 25, 1948, preceded him in death on, July 20, 2017.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Tasha (Charles) Bowles-Arnold of Tracys Landing, Maryland and a granddaughter, Megan Arnold.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Bowles.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Cindy Figley officiating.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic face masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed.

