EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles D. Treece, age 92, passed away at Crossroads at Beaver Creek, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

He was born on September 23, 1929, in New Stark, Ohio, a son of the late F. Dale and Una Neiswander Treece.

Charles came to East Palestine to begin his teaching career after graduating from Bowling Green and serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He taught Industrial Arts in East Palestine and then later in Boardman, Ohio.

Over the years, and with much talent, he also enjoyed home renovations and DIY projects, supervised lovingly by his wife Betty. He was also a handyman to many.

Charles married Betty Smith Treece on June 13, 1954. She passed in 2005 and was so missed by him throughout the remaining years.

He loved his family and will be greatly missed by his son, Terry (Becky) Treece of Killeen, Texas; daughter, Bettina (William) Dilworth of East Palestine and his grandchildren, Craig (Susie) Beight of Cleveland, Ohio, Korie (Cory) Brittain of Negley, Matthew Treece of Denver, Colorado and Emily Treece of Denver, Colorado. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Rylee and Avery Brittain and Charles Beight, his namesake.

Charles was preceded in death by his siblings, Ellen Carr, Robert Treece and Florin Treece.

A teacher by trade, he was also a great teacher in life. Always exploring new avenues of thought and encouraging his children to do the same. Truly a patient, guiding soul, here to educate others on living with compassion, generosity and kindness in helping out our fellow man. He taught us all until the end of his life.

There will be no services as his family will privately celebrate his life. Honor his memory by being compassionate, kind and generous to others

Arrangements have been entrusted to the VanDyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

