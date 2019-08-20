Charles “Ben” Hostetter, East Palestine, Ohio – Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Ben” Hostetter, 78, of East Palestine, died, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home.

Charles was born April 30, 1941, a son the of the late Fred and Ruth Finch Hostetter.

He worked as a dairy farmer, was a member of the First Church of Christ, East Palestine and served in the U.S. Army.

Charles is survived by his daughter, April (Danny) Rummel of East Palestine; two sisters, Lila (Charles) Scheffel of Vermilion and Autumn (Roderick) Huron of Cincinnati; a brother, Richard Hostetter of Los Fresnos, Texas; two grandsons and two great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford with Mr. Robert Helbeck, Minister officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commerical Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 21 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.