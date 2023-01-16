EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Charles A. Bark, Jr., age 84, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in East Palestine.

He was born on June 1, 1938, in Pennsylvania, son of the late Dr. Charles and Mildred Maitland Bark.

Charlie was a Methodist Reverend at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Falmouth, Massachusetts, among a few other Methodist churches.

He served in the U.S. Navy for ten years prior to becoming a reverend.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and long chats with his good friends, Russell Metcalfe and Paul Detterman. Charlie loved his family deeply. He enjoyed his adventurous outing with his grandson-in-love, Steve. Charlie loved to talk with and tell stories with everyone.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Alice Tenczar Bark, whom he married in February of 1964; a daughter, Terrye (Jeffrey) Stewart of East Palestine; a sister, Missie Godwin; two grandchildren, Josalyn (Steven) Tigelman and Skylar Bark; a daughter-in-law, Tracy Bark; two cousins, Janie Conrad and Martha Gealy and nine beloved great-grandchildren, Caydene, Jilliauna, Tripp, Caleena, Jursiey, Clark, Troyal, Jeffrey and Bricker.

He was preceded in death by his son, Charles “Chuck” Bark III.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, friends and family are invited to check the funeral home website in the coming days for more details.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

