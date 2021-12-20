NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cedric A. Hays, age 45, of New Waterford, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at UPMC Jameson, New Castle.

He was born on April 16, 1976, in Salem, a son of Richard and Jacquelin Gillam Hays.

Cedric was a graduate of Beaver Local High School and attended the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center.

He worked at Carillo Steam Production in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cedric loved fishing, traveling and spending time with his boys and his dogs, Reese and Shine.

Cedric is survived by his wife, Lisa M. Harding Hays, whom he married on September 26, 1998; two sons, Richard and Hunter Hays, of New Waterford; his parents, Richard and Jacquelin Hays; a sister, Amanda “Mandy” (Ben) Hays-Hunt of Rogers; two brothers-in-law, Mark Harding and Carl (Hannah) Harding; his maternal grandmother, Roberta Gillam; one niece and seven nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Earon Gillam; paternal grandparents, Donald and Elnora Hays; mother-in-law, Marie Harding; great-aunt, Alberta Miller; aunt, Shirley Kotsch; two uncles, Roger Gillam and Donald Hays and a cousin, John Kotsch.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

No formal funeral service will be observed.

A private committal service will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens with Reverend Joe Congemi officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

