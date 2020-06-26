Cecil D. Beight, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecil D. Beight, 85, passed away Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine.

Cecil was born on October 9, 1934 in Unity Township, Ohio, son of Wilbur and Hazel Hocanson Beight.

He had owned and operated O.T. Beight and Son’s monument company for many years and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Petersburg.

He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Cecil had served as a Unity Township trustee for several years. He was also a member of Poland Masonic Lodge #766 and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #467 in East Palestine. In his retirement he spent his time in Punta Gorda, Florida and loved restoring old tractors and playing euchre.

His wife, the former Ruth L. Drummond, whom he married on June 5, 1954, died May 31, 2002.

Cecil is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia (Darrell) Birkhimer of Tuscon, Arizona; Pamela (Joseph) Colella of New Waterford; his son, Eric Beight of East Palestine, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Gary Beight and a brother, Dale W. Beight.

Private funeral services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine with Pastor Erin Marie Burns officiating.

Burial will be in Petersburg Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the East Palestine Honor Guard.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

