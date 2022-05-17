EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol R. Walters Kirtley, age 84, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at The Meadows at Covington, East Palestine where she had been living.

Carol was born on August 18, 1937 in Salem, a daughter of the late Fred and Frieda Balsley Cozza.

Carol had worked as a realtor for Hardcastle Realty and was a former member of Realtor Associates. She was also owner and partners with Pete Rukenbrod in the Country Bell and the Bulldog Restaurant in East Palestine.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church.

She loved her family and was a grandma to all. She was well known for her famous crumb spaghetti and shared her love of cooking at lots of family gatherings.

Her spouse, Daryl F. Kirtley, whom she married on May 27, 1988, preceded her in death on October 11, 2021.

Carol is survived by her two daughters, Diana (Ross) Chick and Christina Dilworth both of East Palestine; her son, Terry (Tracy) Walters of Champion, two step sons, Daryl (Leisa) Kirtley of East Palestine and Todd (Lorie) Kirtley of Columbiana; 28 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, her step-mother, Rose Cozza and her husband, Daryl, she was preceded in death by her son, Edward Walters, step-son, Curtis Kirtley, brothers, James Cozza and Fred Cozza and a great- granddaughter, Hannah Grace Stewart.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, East Palestine, with Father David Misbrener officiating.

Burial will take place at East Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Fairhaven Industries 455 Educational Highway Warren, OH 44483.

