Carol Ann Turner, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Turner, 78, of East Palestine passed away peacefully this past Wednesday afternoon, February 5, 2020 with her family by her side.

Carol was born September 24, 1941 in Akron, a daughter of James and Helen (Witzberger) Brewster.

She was a 1959 graduate of East Palestine High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in education and biology from Youngstown State University.

She had a deep appreciation for nature and music, and especially loved crafting ceramics, stained glass windows, and doing needlework.

Before serving as vice president of the A. H. Buehrle Co. in Youngstown, she ran the East Palestine Novelty Co., a pottery that made wholesale greenware and bisque products. She opened American Scene at 12 East Main St. in the late 1980’s, East Palestine’s first year-round Christmas store and was a member of the East Palestine Chamber of Commerce.

Carol was a leader in the Camp Fire Girls of America, the Girl Scouts, and served as Cub Master and Boy Scout leader in East Palestine for more than 50 years. She was a Technician Plus Class Amateur Radio operator (WD8LQN) and a member of the East Palestine Amateur Radio Club. She earned her 50-year pin from The Order of the Eastern Star and was a lifetime member of the Tri-State Explorers Club. Always active, Carol belonged to the East Palestine Town & Country Garden Club and served in many roles, including president. She especially enjoyed working the election polls and served for nearly three decades. Carol was also a member of Kiwanis International, the East Palestine Sportsmen’s Club, Five Rivers Bobbin Lacemakers, and The Red Hat Society. She also enjoyed meeting weekly with the Crochet and Knitting Club at the East Palestine Memorial Public Library and attending the Class of ’58 luncheons with her husband. While her children were in school, Carol served as president of the PTA and EP Band Parents.

A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Carol is survived by her husband, John F. Turner, whom she married on June 6, 1964; two daughters, Laura T. (Jim) Garvin of East Palestine, C. Michele (Steven) Telischak of East Palestine; son, John F. (Donna) Turner II of North Royalton; brother, Jim (Nancy) Brewster of New Middletown; two sisters, Hope (Mike) Elick of Jeffersonville, IN, Faith (Bill) Evans of Columbiana; seven grandchildren, Jimmy Garvin III, Laura Ashley Garvin, Nicholas Garvin, Noah Garvin, Elena Turner, Steven Telischak II, Rosanna Turner.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. and on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. The Order of the Eastern Star East Palestine Chapter #381 will conduct a service Sunday at 3:45 pm at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home with Mr. James Ostick, Minister officiating.

Burial will follow in Glenview Cemetery.

Monetary donations in Carol’s memory can be made to the First Church of Christ, 20 West Martin St, East Palestine, OH 44413, the Boy Scouts of America, Sandy Beaver District of Buckeye Council, 2301 13th Street NW, Canton, OH 44708, or to the East Palestine Alumni and Friends Scholarship Association, c/o Mary Bingham, 316 E Martin, East Palestine, OH 44413.

