ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl H. Cook, age 70, of Rogers, died on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his home.

He was born on September 10, 1951 in Youngstown, son of the late Sylvia Stratton.

Carl owned and operated Carl Cook’s Chimney Service with his son and his wife. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a man of God and he tried his very best to walk in the way of the Lord. His faith and love for Jesus and his family will always be remembered.

Carl is survived by his wife, Joanmarie Smentkowski Cook, whom he married on August 30, 1976; a son, Carl Cook of Rogers; a daughter, Stephanie (Adrian) Finger of Auburn, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Alaina, Kiley, Madison, Jaclyn, Matthew, Lee, Carli and Benjamin and a great grandson, Carter.

He was preceded in death by first wife, Sharon, and their children, Carl, Fred and Sylvia.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Sharen Young officiating.

