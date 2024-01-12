NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Spalding Jacobs, age 57, of New Waterford, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on June 28, 1966, in Salem, a daughter of the late Wayne and Nancy Mikkonen Spalding.

Brenda was a graduate of East Palestine High School and spent much of her career working as a care giver.

She was an extremely kind and caring person who adored her dogs and loved her family greatly. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Elisha Jacobs of New Waterford; two grandchildren, Hunter Joy and Sapphira Jacobs; sister, Kimberly (John) Pullion of Columbiana; her companion, Jack Harding of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, and her ex-husband, Stanley Jacobs of New Waterford.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Jacobs and her brother, Kevin Spalding.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Services will be held on Tuesday, at the funeral home, at 6:30 p.m., with Pastor Charles Honeycutt officiating.

Brenda will be laid to rest at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, Rogers.

Memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

