EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly L. Dourm, age 85, of East Palestine, died on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown.

She was born on August 17, 1937, in Unity Township, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Mack and Mary Campbell Kelly.

Beverly was a co-owner and operator for D&D Photography and former member of Chippewa United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Robert E. Dourm, whom she married on February 18, 1956; her daughter, Pamela (Jeffrey) Blagg of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; two sons, Todd (Karen Purser) Dourm of St. Petersburg, Florida and Mark (Sue Best) Dourm of East Palestine; grandchild, Sarah (Nathan Noe) Blagg of Littleton, Colorado; sister-in-law, Dianne Kelly of Hiram and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Penny Dourm, a sister, Kathryn Slusarczyk and a brother, Alfred Kelly.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, Ohio.

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Reverend Robert Miller officiating.

Burial will take place at Beaver Falls Cemetery, Beaver Fall, Pennsylvania.

Memorial donations may be made to East Palestine Social Concerns % Barb Lynch, 375 E. Grant St. East Palestine, OH 44413.

