NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae Dailey, age 96, of Negley, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her home.

She was born on March 5, 1926 in Darlington, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Russell and Margaret Fosnaught Guy.

Betty owned and operated Dailey’s Boarding Home, where she enjoyed helping take care of the ladies. She frequently attended boarding home meetings, enjoyed traveling to New York to visit family and loved to play bingo. Betty collected chandeliers and liked to shop at thrift stores. She has always liked Elvis and Conway Twitty and has a deep love and admiration for her family.

Her husband, Matthew H. Dailey, whom she married on March 12, 1949, preceded her in death on, November 21, 2003.

Betty is survived by her three daughters, Madelon Slagle of Rogers, Diane (James) Risinger of Negley and Joyce (Donald) Hodge of Negley; three sisters, Irene Sabo of New Brighton, P ennsylvania, Mildred Kyler of Negley, Nancy (Robert) Hiber of Cleveland, Ohio; brother, Henry (Jane) Guy of Negley, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Clipse and Linda Lee Dailey; a son, Ronald J. Dailey, and two sisters, Mary Porter and Anna Marie Miller.

Services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13 at the funeral home prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Achor Baptist Cemetery, Negley.

