Betty J. Borroni, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Borroni, age 88, of Hallandale Beach, Florida, died on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 following an auto accident in Florida.

Mrs. Borroni was born on July 15, 1932 in Columbiana, Ohio, daughter of the late Samual and Sadie Buhecker Welsh and had been residing in Florida the past 25 years. She had lived in East Palestine prior to living in Florida and was a 1951 graduate of East Palestine High School.

Betty had worked as a clerk for K-Mart in Florida. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine when she was living in East Palestine and worked for Rexall Drug Store and had also been a waitress.

She enjoyed being with her family, craft work with plastic canvas, her animals and living in Florida.

Her husband, Carlo Borroni, preceded her death along with her son, Anthony Borroni and six siblings.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Carla Borroni with whom she resided; her son, Gregory (Jan) Borroni of East Palestine and her loving aide, Anna.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church of East Palestine. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Fritz Nelson officiating.

Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Social distancing and face mask protocol will be observed.

Social distancing and face mask protocol will be observed.