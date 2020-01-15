Bernice P. Hogue, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice P. Hogue, age 79, of East Palestine, died on Monday, January 13, 2020, at her home in East Palestine.

She was born on June 19, 1940 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Raymond and Florence Riggs Hogue.

Bernice was a 1958 graduate of East Palestine High School.

She worked at the local Hot Dog Circus during high school. She worked as an executive secretary for most of her life, first working for Attorney Dick Fox’s Office, as well as multiple legal offices; including DeBartolo, Reigelhop and Bilinky, and Law Offices of Shirley J. Smith. Bernice served as the executive secretary for administration at Salem Regional Medical Center and retired from Schwebel’s Baking Company.

She most enjoyed time with family and friends, was a loving sister and amazing aunt. She enjoyed keeping in contact with her classmates of 1958 and her co-workers, past and present. She also enjoyed crafts and gambling in her free time.

Bernice is survived by five nieces, Shirley J. (Addison) Smith-Fluent, Kay (Carl) Biegenwald, Nancy L. (Gary Morderalli) Morjock, Pauline (Shannon) Hunt and Brenda Cruse and two nephews, Wayne (Deanna) Ash and Larry Hogue, Jr. She also leaves behind many great-nieces and nephews, including those locally, Paige Fluent, Carlee Biegenwald, C.R. Morjock, Katie Morjock, Clint Morjock and Nathan Moderalli; two close friends, Ryan (Marc) Myers and family, as well as, Jean McElroy and many other cousins and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Della (Ronald) Smith, Doris Hogue and L. Bessie (Herbert) Ash; a brother, Lawrence (Marge) Hogue, Sr.; two nieces, Carolyn Ash and Joyce Roscoe and three nephews, Leroy Ash, Ray Smith and Bradley Hogue.

She was a member of the First Church of Christ, East Palestine

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, East Palestine, with Mr. Robert Helbeck, Minister officiating.

Burial will take place privately at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Memorial tributes in honor of Bernice may be made to the East Palestine High School Alumni Scholarship Fund.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.