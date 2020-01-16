Bernard J. “Whitey” Dupirack, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard J. “Whitey” Dupirack, 79, passed away Wednesday evening, January 15, 2020 at Hospice House, Poland following a short illness.

Whitey was born May 5, 1940 in Lilly, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Steven and Elizabeth Zintak Dupirack and had lived in this area since 1965 coming from Berlin Center.

He had been a conductor for Conrail for many years working out of the Goodman Yard in Lordstown.

Whitey served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, the former, Judy Jones, whom he married September 28, 1979; a daughter, Gayleen (Curt Ross) Littell of Salem; a son, Kelly Kaiser of Poland; five grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia (Thomas) Holt of Lancaster, California and Jeannie (Paul) Erzal of Portage, Pennsylvania and a brother, Richard Dupirack of Girard.

No services are being held at this time.

Professional services were entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.



