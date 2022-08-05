NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Landsberger, age 81, of New Springfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman.

She was born on May 14, 1941, in Tolland, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Borkowski Ridzon.

Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in East Palestine.

She had worked for 12 years as a bus driver for East Palestine Schools.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting and riding her golf cart around the neighborhood with her dog, Ellie. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband, Elvie and family. Barbara and Elvie were inseparable. They loved working around the home they built together and spending time with their family sitting around the fire pit.

Her husband, Elvie G. Landsberger, whom she married on February 15, 1960, preceded her in death on January 21, 2020.

Barbara is survived by her son, Carl (Natalie) Landsberger of Salem; two daughters, Karen (Tod) Blower of New Middletown and Cynthia Ann (Michael) Dilworth-Helbig of New Springfield; two sisters, Andrea (Wayne) Murphy of Greeneville, Tennessee and Joan Burgess of Plant City, Florida; brother, Donald W. Ridzon, Sr. of New Springfield and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brother, Leonard Ridzon, Sr.

Private family services were held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Palestine where she was laid to rest with her husband.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

