Ashley Michele Pallotta-Adams, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ashley Michele Pallotta-Adams, age 33, of East Palestine, died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born on October 26, 1987 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, daughter of Kenneth Pallotta and Michele Davis.

Ashley was a loving person and friend. She was known for being a free spirit and cared deeply for her children. She touched the lives of many people and saw the good in everyone.

Ashley is survived by her husband, Justin Adams, whom she married on October 26, 2019; her mother, Michele (Matthew) Davis of East Palestine; her father, Kenneth (Tracy) Pallotta of Colorado; two daughters, Jasmine Foley and Aaliyah Fristik; son, Ezra Pallotta; siblings, Stephanie Davis of Texas, Rachel (Ricky) Mahon of East Palestine, Heather Davis of Calcutta, Rebecca Pallotta of Colorado, Jakeob Vigil of Colorado, Isaac Pallotta of Colorado and Jesse Pallotta of Colorado; her grandparents, Connie Gentry, Mary Buhn, Ken and Patty Pallotta, Nellie Brown and John and Debbie Davis; her mother- and father-in-law, Missy and David Adams of East Palestine and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, James Gentry and Carl Buhn.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine. Social distancing and mask protocol will be followed to comply with CDC guidelines.

A private memorial service will be held at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Memorial donations may be made for the benefit of Ashley’s children at the East Palestine Office of Huntington Bank in the name of Michele Davis.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: