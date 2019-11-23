Anna Mary (Kennelly) Tierney, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mary Tierney, formerly of Moon Township, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the oldest of five Kennelly siblings and the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Conroy Kennelly.

Anna is loved and will be missed by her three daughters, Marsha Ann Savage, Mona (Daniel) Tierney-Lloyd and Jamie Marie Tierney; her grandchildren, Traleigh Savage, Wesley (Dana) Donaldson, Antwuan, Autumn, Emmanuel and Clayton Tierney and by her three great grandchildren, Elijah Savage, Luca and Mila Donaldson. Also surviving are her brothers, Daniel (Gladys) Kennelly and John V. “Jack” (Nadine) Kennelly and two sisters-in-law’s, Mary Ann Kennelly and Susan Kennelly.

Anna’s husband of 53 years, James Tierney, whom she married on July 24, 1954, preceded her in death on January 9, 2007. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, James Kennelly and Edward P. Kennelly.

She worked for Optometric Care in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania for over 20 years and was one of the founders and an officer of Brodmor HOA.

Anna was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in East Palestine.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in East Palestine, with Father Christopher Cicero officiating and Father Peter Murphy co-officiating.

Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in honor of Anna.

