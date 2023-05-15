ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin L. Carnes, age 67, of Rogers, died on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his home in Rogers.

He was born on February 20, 1956, in East Liverpool, son of the late Shirlen and Emaline Anderson Carnes.

Alvin had worked in the steel industry. He enjoyed gardening, riding four wheelers, hunting and fishing.

Alvin is survived by his partner, Anna Schissler; two sons, Alvin W. Carnes and Joe Carnes; three sisters, Emaline Weyand, Leota (Charles) Cramer and Wanda (John) Reed; three brothers, Homer Carnes, Sr., Russell Carnes and Daniel Carnes and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, George Carnes and John Carnes.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

