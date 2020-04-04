Aaron “Nunu” See, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron See, 63, whom everyone called “Nunu”, sadly passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth – Boardman Hospital after a prolonged illness.

Aaron was born September 29, 1956 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a son of Charles and Dorothy Eiler See and was a lifelong resident of East Palestine.

He retired from the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center in 2011 after 28 years as a beloved auto collision repair instructor.

In the years after his retirement, he enjoyed riding his Harley, camping and quad riding. But none of that compared to his one true love, Sasquatch hunting. Much of his time was spent in the rolling hill of West Virginia absorbed in the hunt.

He is survived by his father, Charles; his loving wife, Deborah; his six children, Stephanie (Michael), Allison, Mitchell (Rebecca), Tim (LaRisa), Abbey (Duke) and Erin (Michael); his grandchildren, Peyton, Preslyn ,Pierson, Paxson, Ella, Brooklyn, Jaclyn, Savannah, Jase, Marley, Cora, Zella and Kieran, who is expected to arrive in June; two brothers, Charles, Jr. (Becky) and Scott (Teresa); his sister, Sherry and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy See.

The family has decided to postpone services due to the current circumstances. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

We encourage friends to send condolences to the family by visiting www.familycareservices.com.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.