Valeria G. McKenna, West Salem Township, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Valeria G.”Val” McKenna, age 88, of Vernon Road, West Salem Township, passed away Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Sharon on January 13, 1932 a daughter of L. James and Valeria A. (Cicen) Ghindea.

She was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School and on December 29, 1956, Val married Thomas R. McKenna, he passed away April 9, 2008.

Val was employed for over 30 years as an administrative secretary at the Magisterial District Court in Greenville, retiring in 1999.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and during the 1970s she had been active with the Lady Knights of the K of C #1446.

She had played the organ in the local area for various events and she also enjoyed crafts, reading and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Thea A. McKenna of Greenville; a son, Kevin T. McKenna and his wife, Karen, of Erie; a sister, Elaine Allen of Hermitage; a brother, John Ghindea and his wife, Ruth, of Greenville and three grandchildren, Corinne (Davelli) Dunn, Troy McKenna and Alec McKenna.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Calling hours will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Gathering Space of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 18, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the church,

Rev. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as celebrant.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required for all in attendance.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125 or St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

