Valentino DiVieste, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valentino DiVieste, 82, of Howland Township, entered peacefully into eternal life on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 7:21 p.m. in the emergency room of Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren after becoming stricken while driving his car earlier in the day.

Val was born Thursday, April 8, 1937 in Vieste, Italy the son of the late Mauro and Michelina LaPriore DiVieste and immigrated to the United States in 1964.

He retired from Packard Electric where his was a slitter operator.

Val was a lifelong member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church on North Street and was currently a member of the now St. John Paul II Parish in Warren.

He is survived by a son, Valentino (Erika) DiVieste of Warren; a daughter, Mary M. (Rick Clonch) DiVieste of Newton Falls; a brother, Savverio DiVieste of Italy and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Valentino was preceded in death on January 16, 2019 by his wife, the former Mary G. Toto, whom he married on June 4, 1964 and by a sister, Filomenia DiVieste and a brother, Vito DiVieste.

Because of the orders in place by the governor surrounding COVID19, there will be no calling hours and a Private Order of Christian Burial Service will be offered on Monday, March 30, 2020 in the funeral home with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will follow next to his beloved Mary in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.