Urrayne Tesa Bulls, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Urrayne Tesa Bulls, age 24, of Warren, Ohio, departed life on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Urrayne Bulls was born on March 2, 1996. She was the daughter of Gloria Lee of Warren, Ohio.

She attended Life Skills Academy where she received her GED.

U.U had a passion for taking care of her two sons, Orlando and John. She also enjoyed caring for others, which led her down the career path as a certified nursing assistant; she later decided to further her career and enrolled in nursing school.



Urrayne was articulate and had a passion for fashion, you could say she was a fashionista. She had a very creative spirit and loved music, dancing and just enjoying life. Urrayne was a very energetic, outgoing, charming, beautiful young lady who was loved by all.



She leaves behind two sons, Orlando Craft and John Farris; three brothers, D’Metri Lee, Tavon Lee of Youngstown and Zachery Lee of Georgia and one sister, Tavanna Lee of Youngstown. She also leaves behind a host of aunties and uncles, cousins, family and friends; she was loved by all.



Preceding her in death, Urrayne went on to join her son, Ja’marrion Farris and her grandmother, Savannah Siler, who played a major role in her life, whom she adored; her uncle, Alonzo Powell and her cousin, Brandon Lee.



Services and visitation are private.

Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Psalms 91:1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.