Urania Gregory Truman Thornton, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going in honor of Mrs. Urania Gregory Truman Thornton will be held Friday July 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.



Mrs. Thornton known to her family and friends as “Bunny” departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Select Specialty Hospital Mercy Health.

Mrs. Thornton was born May 19, 1946 in Buffalo New York, a daughter of Garnzella Nettles and Calvin Gregory .



She was a 1964 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and received an associate degree in accounting from YSU.

She retired from Big Lots department store.



She loved the Lord and was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

She enjoyed taking cruises and reading.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Rev. Dr. Charles E Thornton whom she married November 5, 2001; her son, Michael Jackson; her siblings, Denny Truman, Jr., George Truman, Winston (Yvett) Truman, Viola Ivey and Wendy Thompson; her aunt, Ruby Clarett; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfathers, Denny Truman, Sr. and Grover Nettles and her daughters, Ernestine Jackson and Temisho Jackson.



Friends may call Friday, July 5 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.